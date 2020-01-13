Gov. Brad Little’s budget chief, Alex Adams, presented a revision to the governor’s budget proposal to lawmakers this morning that, while mostly consisting of minor changes, has the result of lowering his overall general fund spending proposal from a 3.75% increase next year to a 3.74% increase, and raising the year-end ending balance to closer to $62 million than $61 million. That’s mainly due to an accounting change, reflecting extending a plan to recognize some higher than anticipated reserves in unemployment insurance funds and a PERSI sick leave fund to also include higher education budgets, where they hadn’t previously been applied.
Little also proposed redirecting several previously approved alteration and repair appropriations within the state Division of Public Works to the Department of Corrections, to allow earlier work on a plan to remodel an existing building at the state prison complex south of Boise to add more prison beds. Adams said more detail will be shared about the plan during Tuesday’s JFAC hearing on the Idaho Department of Correction budget.