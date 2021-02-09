Idaho’s State Liquor Division is selling more alcohol by volume, but Idahoans’ overall per-capita consumption of alcohol has remained “essentially unchanged,” state Liquor Division Director Jeff Anderson told lawmakers on the joint budget committee this morning. That’s because consumers nationwide are showing an increased preference for distilled spirits over beer and wine, which the division doesn’t sell; Idaho’s population is growing; and state liquor sales include cross-border sales to Washington state residents, he said.
“Responsible stewardship, low outlet density and limited but convenient hours of operation again led to per-capita consumption of spirits that remain well below national averages, and even less when we factor out cross-border sales to Washington state consumers,” Anderson told the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
He reported that in fiscal year 2020, the Liquor Division returned a record distribution to the state of $95.4 million, an increase of $10.1 million over the previous year. “The distribution forecast for our current fiscal year is $97.6 million,” Anderson said. “And in fiscal year 2022, $99.7 million, almost $100 million. We estimate over a billion dollars in net distributions to our beneficiaries over the next decade.”
Profits from state liquor sales are distributed to the state general fund, which got 41.3% of the profits in fiscal year 2020, or $39.4 million; 26.4% to cities, or $25.2 million; 18.2% to counties, or $17.4 million; and 14.1% to other statutorily required distributions, including to courts, schools, substance abuse treatment and community colleges.
The Liquor Division receives no state general funds. The governor’s budget recommendation for the division for next year shows a 6.9% increase from this year; that includes some staffing changes, funding to remodel or relocate two stores, and an accounting software update. The item that drew the most questions from JFAC members was a proposal to increase wages for clerks by roughly $1 an hour and warehouse workers by $1.40 an hour.
“We start our people at about $11 an hour,” Anderson said. But they’re competing with a new Amazon distribution center in the Treasure Valley that has a $15 minimum wage; and cross-border in North Idaho with Washington, which will shortly have a $15 minimum wage, he said. “We do live in a market economy for the labor that is necessary to staff the warehouse and retail locations, and this is necessary to remain competitive,” he said.
JFAC also is holding budget hearings this morning on the State Lottery; the State Independent Living Council; the Idaho Historical Society; the Executive Office of the Governor; and the Division of Financial Management. And it’s scheduled to vote on several supplemental appropriations, including the first from Gov. Brad Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative, for $427,500 for laboratory equipment at the state Department of Agriculture; and to allow $862,400 federal COVID-19 relief funding, from the most recent relief bill signed into law on Dec. 27, to be spent by the Commission on Aging for home-delivered meals for seniors. You can watch live here.