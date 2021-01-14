Idaho state Treasurer Julie Ellsworth is up for her budget hearing before JFAC this morning, the first budget hearing the joint panel is holding this year. “I love being the treasurer,” she told the lawmakers, after running through the duties and operations of the office. “I think that we are very efficient in our use.”
After the treasurer, the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee will hold budget hearings on the Secretary of State, the Industrial Commission, and the Division of Veterans Services; at 10, it’s scheduled to hear from Alex Adams, Gov. Brad Little’s budget director, about Little’s “Building Idaho’s Future” initiative in his proposed budget for next year. You can watch live online here.
The Treasurer's Office has 26 full-time employees; three of those positions currently are vacant.
Rep. Matthew Bundy, R-Mountain Home, a freshman lawmaker and new member of JFAC, asked Ellsworth whether she has plans to fill those vacant positions. “We’ve had some legal costs, that we ‘ve used the open positions to fund those in the last couple of years,” Ellsworth responded, “but we have intention to fill them.”
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, said he had “a question relative to the unfortunate circumstance of legal fees.” As reported here yesterday, the Treasurer’s Office has run up $295,861 in legal fees in its legal fight with the Legislature over office space on the first floor of the state Capitol. The Legislature, on its side, has spent $372,147. With taxpayers footing the bills for both sides, that puts the total to date at more than $668,000.
Crabtree told Ellsworth, “I know you had some monies expended on those that were not necessarily anticipated. Did you cover how much money here and how that money tracked?”
Ellsworth responded, “I do not have the exact dollar amount for this budget year. I believe for the total it’s probably around $300,000 … but how that breaks down on what budget year I’m not sure. I have been able to handle those fees by leaving a position vacant.”
Crabtree then asked, “So, Treasurer Ellsworth, if that came out of personnel, can we determine if there was no change in office procedure, and those extra FTE (full-time equivalents) may not be needed? Or how should we look at that as budgeters?”
Ellsworth responded, “I’ve been wanting to hire personnel for the unclaimed property division that work directly with the public, and I can do that, and you’ll have those fees coming.”
Overall, her budget for next year is relatively flat, with no line items. There is a supplemental appropriation for fiscal year 2021 recommended by Gov. Brad Little, for a $196,000 for payment card industry compliance. Ellsworth said she contracted for that service for state agencies that take credit cards on a one-time basis to ensure compliance with industry standards in protections against hacking, in hope that the state Information Technology Services would be training a person to cover that service for the future, but that didn't happen. So the supplemental appropriation extends the contract for a year as a "bridge," she said.
The governor's recommended budget for the treasurer's office for next year is for $1.5 million in state general funds, a 0.7% increase; and $4.4 million in total funds, a 0.5% increase over this year's original appropriation. The 5% holdback of $72,200 in general funds from the current year's budget is restored as an addition to the base in next year's budget.