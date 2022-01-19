JFAC is hearing budgets this morning for the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the Wolf Depredation Control Board, the state Department of Agriculture, the state treasurer, and the lieutenant governor; you can watch live here. As officials from the Idaho Department of Water Resources presented their budget, Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, told Director Gary Spackman, “Quite frankly, I think you’re one of the most important agencies in the state. We can’t do anything without water."
"You’re helping identify some areas where there’s stress on the system," she said. "I can only see that growing. Just in my own area, people are putting houses where there’ve never been houses before. Our aquifer is suffering in the Palouse.” She asked him what he sees coming.
“I don’t have a crystal ball,” Spackman responded. “What I know is, I want to echo what the state engineer said in 1895, and that is that water is a scarce resource, and that as we have more people, there will be more and more attention on the resource and more and more demands. My personal opinion is that it will be exponential.”
“I don’t have a prediction,” he said. “But there are 5,000 wells being drilled every year, and it’s increasing. I don’t know whether that in the future means there may be some restriction on well drilling, I don’t have that vision, but it may come.”
The IDWR budget for next year includes a request for $100 million from American Rescue Plan Act funds, $50 million of that ongoing to add up to a total of $250 million over the next four years. That money can be used for big projects already approved by the Legislature, including raising Anderson Ranch Dam ($90 million), a major water line project at Mountain Home Air Force Base ($30 million), Eastern Snake Basin aquifer recharge ($75 million) and more, including cloud seeding infrastructure ($8 million), repair of aging water infrastructure ($50 million), and the Lewiston Orchards Exchange Project ($35 million). Lawmakers have already allocated $70 million in state general funds over the last two years toward the projects.
The department’s current estimate for all those projects is $288 million; that’s only the top tier of three tiers of regional water sustainability projects on its list.
Overall, the governor’s proposed budget for IDWR for next year – which doesn’t count those large transfers – is for an 8.5% increase in state general funds to $22.3 million. The governor also is recommending a $75 million supplemental appropriation for a one-time $75 million transfer for water projects.