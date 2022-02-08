The Idaho State Police are up for their budget hearing in JFAC this morning; you can watch live here. The first of ISP’s four divisions is Brand Inspection, which State Brand Inspector Cody Burlile told lawmakers has been a state responsibility since 1905, just 15 years after statehood. “Idaho is home to more than 2.5 million cattle,” he said. “We’re one of only nine states that has more cattle than people.”
Idaho’s dairy industry is ranked No. 3 in the nation, he said, and the livestock industry is Idaho’s second-largest ag sector.
In fiscal year 2021, he said, there were 1,140,740 brand inspections performed, on 2.1 million cattle and 11,582 horses. The division’s mission is to protect the livestock industry from theft, illegal transportation and illegal slaughter of livestock. The division is largely funded by livestock inspection fees.
Additional divisions up for budget hearings this morning are the state police, the POST academy, and the Racing Commission. Also up for budget hearings this morning are the state Industrial Commission and the Idaho Secretary of State’s office.
