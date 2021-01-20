There’s lots on the agenda at the Statehouse today. In JFAC, there are budget hearings for PERSI, state Controller Brandon Woolf, Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, the Idaho Department of Water Resources, the state Department of Agriculture, the Wolf Depredation Control Board, and a supplemental appropriation to receive millions in emergency rental assistance thanks to the new federal COVID-19 relief bill. You can watch live here.
Meanwhile, the Senate State Affairs Committee meets at 8 to consider a proposal from the state Historical Society to clarify its statutes; House State Affairs has three proposals regarding disaster emergency declarations on its 9 a.m. agenda along with an anti-abortion proposal regarding public funds; and House Rev & Tax also meets at 9 to consider introducing four proposed bills from new legislators. The House goes on the floor at 11 a.m., the Senate at 11:15.
This afternoon, Sen. Doug Ricks is introducing a new version of the Wrongful Conviction Act, which passed last year but was vetoed, in Senate Judiciary; Senate Resources is considering proposed bills on Fish & Game meetings and recreational trespass definitions; Senate Education is hearing presentations including one from IACI President Alex LaBeau and Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children head Beth Oppenheimer on early childhood education; and at 3 p.m., Senate Local Government & Taxation will meet to consider introducing a proposal from its chair, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, on taxing district budgets.
And that’s just the highlights…