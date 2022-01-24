Budget hearings in JFAC so far this session already have yielded some compelling insights into goings-on at state agencies, including this from the state Division of Veterans Services on Friday: Typically, Idaho’s state veterans homes are at 82% of capacity, but currently they’re only at 66.5%. “That is only because I don’t have the staff to care for those veterans in those homes,” Idaho Division of Veterans Services Chief Administrator Mark Tschampl told lawmakers. Idaho’s labor crunch has severely cut into the division’s ability to hire and retain skilled nursing staff, he said.
The division has tried an array of tactics to solve the problem, from pay boosts to retention bonuses to shift differentials. It’s currently focusing on creative solutions, including bringing in nurse’s aides and paying for their certification, along with other tuition assistance programs for skilled nursing staff. “We’re up to four now skilled staff that we’ve been able to hire with these strategies,” Tschampl told JFAC, “whereas before, for the last three to four months, we’ve gotten zero applications for our open positions.”
Idaho has three state veterans homes, in Boise, Lewiston and Pocatello. A fourth new state veterans home is about to open in Post Falls. The new Post Falls facility will be up to the new, modern standard for veterans homes: All single rooms with private baths, rather than the shared rooms and baths that currently exist in the three state veterans homes. Gov. Brad Little has recommended $75 million in his budget for the coming year to convert the other three homes to the same standard, which will mean substantial expansion, particularly for the Boise veterans home, which will grow upward.
In addition, Idaho operates two state veterans’ cemeteries, in Boise and, newly, in Blackfoot. “Our cemeteries have been very busy,” Tshampl told JFAC. In the past year, the two cemeteries saw 984 internments, including 60 at the new Blackfoot location. The state Veterans Cemetery in Boise has seen an increase of 32% in internments in the past three years, he said. “Largely, this is due to COVID, and also just the increase in population here in Idaho,” Tshampl said.
To keep up, the division is requesting an additional caretaker position at the Boise cemetery, plus spending authority for VA grants for expansions to things like urn burial areas, walls and other infrastructure, and scatter grounds.
This morning, JFAC will begin budget hearings for higher education in Idaho, with the overview from the State Board of Education. You can listen live here.
