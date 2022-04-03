...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT
MONDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...From noon Monday to midnight MDT Monday night.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected late in
the afternoon and in the evening as a cold front moves through
the valley.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Budget crunch may mean McGeachin has to work for free...
Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin may have to work for free through the end of the fiscal year due to a projected budget shortfall brought on by her private legal fees, writes Boise State Public Radio reporter James Dawson.
In a letter from Chief Deputy Controller General Joshua Whitworth to McGeachin on March 22, he predicts her office will run a $22,000 deficit – even if she halts all vendor payments.
That’s a higher estimate than what was previously projected by the Idaho Department of Financial Management.
“The state’s budget appropriation laws, and the Controller’s constitutional duties, prevent authorizing the issuance of any warrant that exceeds existing appropriation, including your Lt. Governor’s salary,” Whitworth wrote.
As of March 22, McGeachin’s salary and benefits remaining for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30, totaled $18,642.
Boise State Public Radio obtained the letter through a public records request. McGeachin, who’s challenging Gov. Brad Little in next month’s Republican primary, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
The lieutenant governor formerly had two employees in her office.
Jordan Watters, her former chief of staff, gave notice of his resignation last week. Her part-time administrative assistant is also no longer with the office, according to Whitworth.
It’s unclear how much money both staffers' absence will save in salary and benefit costs.
“The salary and benefits of employees for time worked is a priority to be paid from the remaining personnel funds in your appropriation,” Whitworth wrote in the letter.
The budget crunch stems from McGeachin’s decision to hire a private attorney to fight a lawsuit brought by the Idaho Press Club last year.