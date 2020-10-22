Boise State University has been awarded a $500,000 frant from the Idaho Secretary of State to create the Idaho Election Cybersecurity Center, or INSURE. An interdisciplinary team of Boise State cybersecurity, computer science and political science experts will recommend and develop tools, technologies and policies to protect elections in Idaho from cyber or information attacks.
BSU experts already have been working with the Secretary of State's office on election cybersecurity since 2018; the new center will combine computer science and political science expertise.
Computer science professor Hoda Mehrpouyan, who will lead the new center, said, “As the U.S. Congress invests in providing a secure, fraud-free, fair and democratic election infrastructure, cyber risk from foreign and domestic threats are looming now more than ever. The creation of the INSURE center allows the collaboration not only between computer science and political science faculties, it allows for a collaboration between academia and state agencies to overcome the cyber risks and create layer defense mechanisms.” You can read our full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's print edition of the Idaho Press.