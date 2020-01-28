Idahoans are concerned about the state’s growth but think Idaho is heading in the right direction, according to a newly released Boise State University survey. The 2020 Idaho Public Policy Survey interviewed 1,000 Idahoans in December about how they felt about a plethora of issues facing Idaho, writes Idaho Press reporter Thomas Plank.
The survey aimed to take a comprehensive look at issues the state is grappling with, including growth, education, taxes, Snake River dams and their impact on salmon runs, and whether Idaho cities should be allowed to vote on their own sales tax rate. On that topic, 61.5% of respondents favored giving every Idaho city the ability to vote on a local-option tax, with 31.5% opposed and 7% not sure.
You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press.