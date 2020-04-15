Idaho’s first permanent supportive housing community for the chronically homeless saved the community over $1 million in its first year of operation, according to a report from Boise State University, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. New Path Community Housing, which opened just in time for Christmas in 2018, is a 40-unit housing complex on Fairview Avenue, and has apartments and supportive services for some of Ada County’s residents who have been experiencing homelessness the longest.
The Housing First program is considered “low-entry” housing, which means it serves residents no matter their income, sobriety or any other factors that might preclude them from traditional housing.
The philosophy behind the program is to give residents stable housing first and supportive services to help them get back on their feet once they have a roof over their head. And, according to the BSU Idaho Policy Institute’s report on the building’s first year of operation, it’s working.
New Path has helped sharply reduce these residents’ interactions with law enforcement, decreased their emergency room trips and use of homeless shelters, resulting in savings for taxpayers and philanthropic resources in a variety of areas, Carmel writes. In its report, IPI tracked each New Path resident's use of all of these high-cost services and determined the overall cost to the community was reduced roughly 63%, for a total savings of an estimated $1.3 million.
You can read Carmel's full story here at idahopress.com, or pick up today's edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.