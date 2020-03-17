Yesterday, Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, charged on the House floor that BSU President Marlene Tromp intentionally defied the letter from 28 GOP lawmakers last summer decrying diversity and inclusion programs at the university because “she went out and hired a vice president of diversity. … That was a direct affront ... to me as a legislator.” Today, I asked Boise State University spokesman Greg Hahn about that.
Hahn said BSU is currently in the hiring process for a “Vice Provost of Equity and Inclusion.” “Folks have been on campus for interviews in the past couple of weeks, I believe,” Hahn said in an email. That’s essentially the equivalent of an associate vice president.
According to the job description, “Reflecting a core tenet of the University's educational mission, the Vice Provost for Equity and Inclusion serves as the senior official responsible for leading and coordinating the University's efforts to create a diverse, inclusive, and welcoming environment for all students, staff, faculty, alumni, and community partners,” and shares responsibility for “advancing institutional goals and for fostering a healthy and supportive campus culture.”
Tromp met with several of the GOP lawmakers who signed the letter last summer, including lead author Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls; and House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; all came away from the meetings singing Tromp's praises as BSU's new leader.
Asked whether the intention in making the hire was to defy Crane and other GOP lawmakers, Hahn said the intention was to help all students thrive at Boise State, including rural and first-generation students. He issued this statement:
“The only intention is always to continue to do everything we can to support all students at Boise State, to help them succeed here and to develop the capacity to share their talents as contributors to the economy, as leaders, as innovators. The Provost (who is conducting this search and to whom this position will report) shares the President’s goal that this position — one an expansive university-wide committee requested over two years ago to support and coordinate efforts across campus — serve the rich diversity of our whole student population. We have dedicated staff and programs for veterans, for rural students, for first-generation students. We have demonstrated our serious commitment to serving Idaho’s rich diversity with new programs like our Future Forward Scholarship for rural students and our new Community Initiative, which is delivering hybrid (face-to-face and online) degree programs directly in rural communities, with those communities’ guidance and support. We seek to support students in whatever way helps us to help them succeed, knowing they will thrive and return their gifts to the state and region. Simply put, all of our students succeed when we find ways to meet them where they are.”