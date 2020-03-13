Boise State University will shift all instruction online for more than 30,000 students starting Monday, Idaho Education News reports, and the state's three other four-year public colleges and universities will follow suit by April 1, due to coronavirus fears. The State Board of Education, in a special meeting this afternoon, backed university presidents' plans.
BSU students are encouraged to return home as soon as practical, but those with work, research or other obligations may remain in their campus housing. The university will continue to provide housing and dining services to those who need to remain on campus. You can read Bodkin's full report here at idahoednews.org.