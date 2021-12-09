The College of Western Idaho named Gordon Jones, the founding dean of the College of Innovation + Design at Boise State University, as its next president on Thursday, just the third president in the community college’s history.
Molly Lenty, CWI board chair, expressed “immense appreciation for the work of the search committee as well as for each of the applicants,” and said, “We had a really impressive pool,” including “four really great choices” in the finalists.
The finalists were selected after a nationwide search that drew more than 70 applicants.
Jones has held his position at BSU’s College of Innovation + Design since 2015. He previously served as Evans Family Foundation Managing Director for the Harvard Innovation Lab, also called the i-lab, which connects Harvard students to the business community in team-based, entrepreneurial startups.
Jones also previously held executive positions with a series of large U.S. and international companies; and early in his career worked as a math teacher and coach in Arizona. He holds an MBA from the Stanford University School of Business.
Lenty said the board considered “a lot of where we are at today, but even moreso where we need to take the college in the future,” as it made what she called “such a difficult decision.”
The CWI board voted unanimously in favor of the selection late Thursday afternoon, while praising all four finalists. They also included Denise Aberle-Cannata, the current CWI interim president; Abby Lee, the current assistant majority leader of the Idaho Senate and also the current associate vice president of college and public relations for Treasure Valley Community College; and Todd Schwarz, the current provost, executive vice president and chief academic officer for the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.