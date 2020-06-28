In light of an uptick in positive tests for COVID-19, Boise State University has extended the closure of its facilities through July 5. The announcement came Friday afternoon. Earlier this week, the university’s leadership learned of eight positive or presumed positive cases among members of the campus community. “Since that time we have been notified of approximately 20 additional positive test results with dozens more still pending,” according to the BSU announcement.
Oher reasons university leaders cited for extending the closure include the high rate of positivity in Boise, which is straining testing capacity, the “lack of a robust contact tracing program to identify and quarantine exposed individuals,” and a delay in getting test results to people — meaning they might not know they need to self-isolate, and could be spreading the virus.
