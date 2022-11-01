Christina Bruce-Bennion

 Jane Carter

Christina Bruce-Bennion has been named the new executive director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights. She will succeed Dan Prinzing, who will stay on in a consultant role through the center’s current capital campaign and new building construction, before he retires in 2023 after 16 years with the organization.

Bruce-Bennion has worked her whole career in human rights, with a focus on refugee resettlement. She was most recently with the Idaho Office for Refugees, and is the former program director for the Agency for New Americans. She holds a bachelor’s degree from Willammette University and a master’s degree in education from Boston University.


Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

