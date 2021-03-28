Fifteen years ago, Karen Echeverria was on the verge of unemployment, with no college degree and three daughters to provide for — one in high school, one in college and one in rehab, writes Idaho Education News reporter Devin Bodkin. She had no clue she’d soon take over the Idaho School Boards Association and transform it into a political powerhouse for public education.
“It’s the job I was always meant to do,” Echeverria said, between sips of wine at a pub near the Idaho Statehouse. “I wish I’d found it sooner, but I probably wasn’t ready for it.”
She started at the bottom as a government secretary with a desire to “break the glass ceiling” for women in the workplace. With some luck, years of experiences and forging relationships with the right people, she compensated for a lack of higher education to land the job as ISBA’s executive director in 2007 — as a single mom with kids.
There were setbacks and breakthroughs, losses and rewards along the way. Now on the eve of retirement, Echeverria has garnered a reputation as one of the most influential and respected state education leaders of her time.
“She’s a great ally but a terrible enemy to have,” said Patrick Sullivan, owner of Boise-based political consulting firm Sullivan and Reberger. “She knows her profession better than anyone I’ve seen, and I’ve been at this job for 40 years.”
