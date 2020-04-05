Breaking Chains04.JPG
Luis Granados, executive director of Breaking Chains Academy, poses for a photo outside the academy in Nampa on Wednesday, March 18, 2020.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

“If it wasn’t for this program — and I know this sounds cliche — I really do believe that I would be in prison at the moment, or if it wasn’t prison, I’d be dead,” said Luis Granados, a Nampa native and one-time gang member who now heads the "Breaking Chains Academy." “That was the route I was going, and that’s why my passion runs so deep,” writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink.

She chronicles his journey and the Nampa nonprofit he now heads; you can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

