“If it wasn’t for this program — and I know this sounds cliche — I really do believe that I would be in prison at the moment, or if it wasn’t prison, I’d be dead,” said Luis Granados, a Nampa native and one-time gang member who now heads the "Breaking Chains Academy." “That was the route I was going, and that’s why my passion runs so deep,” writes Idaho Press reporter Olivia Heersink.
She chronicles his journey and the Nampa nonprofit he now heads; you can read Heersink's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.