The Boise Police Department is warning Boise River floaters not to park illegally on Eckert Road, leave trash, or commit other violations over the upcoming holiday weekend; BPD has been issuing citations. People floating the river are asked to park in designated areas, including at Barber Park and Ann Morrison Park. “Do not park in nearby neighborhoods – your vehicle could be cited and/or towed,” BPD warned today in a news release.
Shuttles will operate from the takeout at Ann Morrison back to the put-in at Barber Park; they run every hour on the hour Monday through Friday, and every 20 minutes on weekends and holidays. The last shuttle Sunday is at 7:30 p.m.
BPD is also reminding floaters that the air stations at Barber Park are closed; and trash cans at the takeout and along the float route have been filling fast. “We are asking people to do their part and make sure trash ends up in a trash can or is carried out with you,” BPD said.
Parking at Barber Park costs $7 a day; it’s free at Ann Morrison.
“We appreciate people taking the time to consider their transportation and parking plans before heading out,” said BPD Lt. Mike Ruffalo. “Floating the river can be a great family activity, and we ask people do their best to be dropped off or carpool, and respect the people living in the neighborhoods.”
BPD also noted that it is illegal to jump from, throw or drop any object from any bridge, tree or other landscape feature into the Boise River within 50 feet of any boater or floater.