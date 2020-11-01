Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters he’s unaware of any threats or risks to the Nov. 3 election. During a biweekly press huddle, Lee and Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said the Nov. 3 election would be safe and free from disruption.
Police will not be stationed at polling locations in Boise, McLean said, a decision Ada County Elections has also made, though police could respond if issues arise.
“There are no indications right now that there will be problems,” McLean said about Election Day. You can read Plank's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's Idaho Press.