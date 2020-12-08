The Boise Police Department just issued this news release regarding the disturbances at a Central District Health board meeting tonight and at at least three board members' homes, saying arrest warrants are being issued:
BPD responds to multiple incidents related to CDH meeting
Boise Police had a large number of officers at tonight’s Central District Health board meeting. Due to the large crowd size, concurrent reports of protestors causing disturbances at or near the homes of board members, a disturbance inside of the meeting, and other significant calls for service, BPD requested the CDH meeting adjourn in the interest of public safety.
Due to the totality of the events, there was concern that officers would not be able to maintain public order. Officers priority was to deescalate the situation and not create an environment where officers had to use increased force. We also had to ensure we had resources available to adequately respond to needs across the city.
What happened: Boise Police were on scene at Central District Health and had information that some members of the crowd intended to disrupt the meeting by forcing their way in the building. At the same time, officers received reports of protestors at some board members’ homes and immediately responded. They found evidence that indicates protesters were at a minimum of three different board members’ homes. Investigators have identified some of the people involved and are securing warrants for their arrest on charges of disturbing the peace in the neighborhood.
Also tonight CDH trespassed one person from inside their building after that person refused to follow CDH rules. Officers attempted to gain voluntary compliance from that person, but the subject refused to leave and was placed under arrest by a representative of CDH for misdemeanor trespassing. BPD took custody of the citizen’s arrest and took the subject to the Ada County Jail.
Arrested: Yvonne St Cyr, 53, Boise
Charge: Trespassing (M)