Boise police cars at Capitol (copy)

Boise police cars sit outside the Idaho state Capitol in this file photo from 2020.

 Tommy Simmons/The Idaho Press

The Boise Police Department issued this statement this afternoon:

"In light of recent revelations concerning a former member of BPD Command Staff, the Boise Police Department unequivocally states there is no room for racist ideologies, hatred, bigotry, or behaviors among members of the Boise Police Department, and we publicly condemn such in the strongest possible terms.


