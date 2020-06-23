Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, holding up her “proclamation,” said, “This is definitely how I feel.”
She said lawmakers haven’t had a chance to weigh in on the governor’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, including changes to the May primary election. “We have never had an opportunity to publicly say how we feel,” she said. “He’s usurped our power as an equal branch of this government.”
She added, “I couldn’t believe that there wasn’t some mechanism for the Legislature to call themselves into session. … We are an equal branch.”
She called on the other lawmakers present to “take turns and speak up.”
Here are some of their comments: Rep. Tim Remington, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “We’re supposed to appropriate these funds, and now we’ve been cut out of this thing.” He said his North Idaho community was impacted by the economic shutdown even when it had few COVID-19 cases, and his constituents are being hurt. “They need to know that we have tried to do our job,” he said.
Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, said, “We are our own separate branch, we have our owner power.” Referring to Gov. Brad Little, he said, “We don’t agree. I’m here to stand against him.”
Rep. Ron Mendive, R-Coeur d’Alene, said, “I’ve seen things happen that I never dreamed we would ever see in this country. … The damage here is much greater than what we’re facing from this so-called pandemic.” He added, "Our nation gave up our freedoms without even a whimper."
Rep. Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls, said his North Idaho district hasn’t been heavily impacted by COVID-19; Kootenai County just had its first death from the virus. “Zero intensive care cases, zero ventilator cases, and this is a crisis?” he said. Kootenai County has reported 129 COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health & Welfare, including 128 lab-confirmed and one probable.
Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, said to laughter, “You know, District 8’s pretty easy to be physically distanced in.” He added, “But yet, the Forest Service locked down the forest.” He shared a story about a customer of his who’s a doctor in Seattle who does colonoscopies, and was “basically unemployed,” and was at his home at Tamarack. “He’d been unemployed for two months,” Gestrin said, meaning he’s no longer making early cancer diagnoses for his patients. “We need to do something positive about this,” Gestrin said, including possibly changing state laws when the Legislature convenes in January, to strengthen “checks and balances.”
Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Donnelly, said, “One of my counties, Boise County, in Idaho City we had some businesses open up on May 1st. So the sheriff went around all of the businesses, and said, ‘If you want to open, if you can follow these health department protocols, you can open.’” The county commissioners signed off, she said. “These people are always in a bad way economically. And how in the world can we have them not thrive in open businesses?”
Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, said, “I fear for our future. What’s next? Is this going to be the new norm?” There were cries of “no, no” from the public gallery. He said people shouldn’t be thinking they can just stay home and get a government check. “I would not want to be the governor. I would not want to be in his shoes. He is damned if he did, damned if he didn’t. He started off fine.” Kingsley added, “It’s time that we take back our government, we the people.” He said, “We’re not here against the governor, we’re here against the system, and the system is what needs to be fixed.”
Rep. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said, “Your government should never do anything to you or for you that you would not do for your neighbor. That is not the proper role of government.” She said, “Our policemen have no constitutional duty to keep us safe,” just to investigate, she said. “That’s my job. ... It's not the government's job to protect you.”