Two Treasure Valley House races feature matchups between sitting House members in the May 17 GOP primary: District 9, where current Reps. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, and Scott Syme, R-Caldwell, are running head-to-head; and District 22, where current Reps. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, and Greg Ferch, R-Boise, face off.
Legislative district lines are redrawn every 10 years after the U.S. Census, to maintain equal representation. That means areas with lots of growth may see more movement of the lines; in this year’s redistricting process, the Treasure Valley saw plenty, resulting in four incumbent-vs.-incumbent matchups.
Sometimes, such changes can spell the end of a legislative career. In District 22, for example, four sitting House members initially landed in a single district, which has just two seats. Rep. Steven Harris, R-Meridian, opted to retire rather than seek re-election, meaning Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, is unopposed in the GOP primary for the district’s House Seat B. He’ll face Democratic candidate Dawn Pierce of Boise in November; she’s unopposed in the Democratic primary.
But the district’s other House seat has two incumbents running — Vander Woude, a sixth-term lawmaker who’s also a farmer and longtime business owner, and Ferch, a Boise chiropractor who’s completing his first House term.
Boyle, a former aide to then-Congressman Helen Chenoweth who focuses on agriculture, natural resources and gun-rights legislation, is in her seventh House term. She faces Syme, a third-term lawmaker who is a retired Army officer, farmer and real estate business owner and who serves on the joint budget committee and proposed this year’s successful state employee compensation bill.