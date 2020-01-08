House Democrats will caucus at 3 p.m., and House Republicans at 2:30; both were announced before the House, after just a brief floor session, adjourned for the day. House Speaker Scott Bedke said a possible compromise with the Senate on a process for approving administrative rules is among items on the GOP caucus' agenda. Caucus Chair Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, said, "It should be a short caucus."
Meanwhile, in the Senate, Republicans emerged from their closed-door caucus on the rules process without any definitive agreement, and plan to meet again, likely on Friday. "There were a lot of hands up, suggestions, questions, things like that," said Senate President Pro-Tem Brent Hill. "We're going to go over now, meet with House leadership, and beg leave to sit again. We don't have anything definitive enough to report."
Senate Democrats plan to caucus Friday on adjournment of the Senate session.
The Senate, too, has now adjourned its floor session for the day.
In the House, Bedke said, "I think we've struck a good compromise. ... We'll see." He added, "We're just waiting and seeing."
Meanwhile, the House has another substitute legislator: Colin Nash was sworn in today to sub for three days for Rep. Rob Mason, D-Boise.