...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO
11 AM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches
except local amounts up to four inches.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley zones. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley zone.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 11 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect rain changing to snow early
Wednesday morning in the Boise metro area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
1 of 2
People gather at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise.
People are filtering in to both the Idaho Republican Party's election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise, and the Idaho Democratic Party's election night watch party at the Lounge at the End of the Universe. Though polls are now closed in southern Idaho, no results will be released until they've also closed in North Idaho, which is in the Pacific time zone - so that's not until 9 p.m. Boise time.
The GOP gathering is spilling out into hallways, reception rooms and suites set up by multiple Republican candidates, from Mike Crapo to Raul Labrador to Rod Beck. The Dems' gathering has a festive atmosphere with food trucks and friends greeting friends and mingling with candidates, who also have rooms upstairs.
Terry Gilbert, Democratic candidate for state superintendent of schools, said, "It was an adventure from the very beginning, We did not know what to expect, and it met every expectation that we had. We enjoyed meeting the people that we met all over the state. The highlight for me was the two debates, back to back."
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.