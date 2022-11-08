R crowd small

People gather at the Idaho GOP election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

People are filtering in to both the Idaho Republican Party's election night watch party at the Grove Hotel in downtown Boise, and the Idaho Democratic Party's election night watch party at the Lounge at the End of the Universe. Though polls are now closed in southern Idaho, no results will be released until they've also closed in North Idaho, which is in the Pacific time zone - so that's not until 9 p.m. Boise time.

Terry Gilbert election night small

Terry Gilbert, Democratic candidate for state superintendent of public instruction, at the Idaho Democratic Party's election watch night event at the Lounge at the End of the Universe in Boise.


The GOP gathering is spilling out into hallways, reception rooms and suites set up by multiple Republican candidates, from Mike Crapo to Raul Labrador to Rod Beck. The Dems' gathering has a festive atmosphere with food trucks and friends greeting friends and mingling with candidates, who also have rooms upstairs.

