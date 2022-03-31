sine com small

A committee of House members informs the Idaho Senate that the House is ready to adjourn sine die, on Thursday, March 31, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Both the House and the Senate are now preparing to adjourn sine die, Latin for "without a day," meaning the legislative session will end for this year.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

