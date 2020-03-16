The Senate, after both parties went to caucus, has started taking up the appropriations bills that are pending on its calendar; the House has been jumping around, and just began debate on the newly re-set higher education budget. The Senate Democratic Caucus is raising the alarm, saying with CDC guidelines recommending against gatherings of 50 or more people, the Legislature should pass its appropriation bills and adjourn. "Anything else can be done at a later date," said Senate Assistant Minority Leader Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise. "We should be leading by example."
Both houses jumping around in their calendars, pressure on to adjourn...
