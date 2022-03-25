The Senate has recessed for lunch, as has the House; the Senate is set to reconvene at 1:30 and the House at 2 p.m. Between now and then, both parties in the Senate plan to caucus at 1:30, as does the GOP caucus in the House; the House Democratic Caucus announced a caucus on adjournment. They’re still pushing to try to be done today, but there are any number of things that still could derail that. The House Ways & Means Committee has announced a 1:45 p.m. meeting; the topic: a new bill on “materials for minors in libraries” from Rep. Gayann DeMordaunt, R-Eagle.
The House this morning passed five bills, including HB 735 as amended in the Senate, the public defense funding and property tax bill, which passed 67-2. One key budget bill, SB 1428 on year-end appropriations and transfers, passed by the narrowest of margins – just one vote – at 35-34. Had that bill failed, the Legislature likely couldn’t have completed its work today. All the “no” votes came from House Republicans.
The Senate this morning passed two bills, HB 660a on energy codes, which passed 23-7 and now goes back to the House for concurrence in the Senate amendments; and HB 616a, on corporate filings, which passed 24-8 and also goes back to the House for concurrence in Senate amendments.
After much debate, the Senate killed HB 635 on city annexations on a 12-19 vote, after Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said it would advantage one side in a current pending lawsuit between the cities of Star and Middleton. “This is bigger than Middleton and Star, but it is what you’re hearing the most about because there is pending litigation, and this legislation directly impacts that,” he told the Senate.
Lakey, who said he’s practiced land use law for 30 years and has represented both cities, said, “I would say that the vast majority of cities and counties in the state get along just fine under the current statute. Meridian and Kuna was mentioned, that was an issue a few years ago, we told them no, go figure it out, we’re not going to pass legislation.”
“We have two mayors that are essentially trying to do what they think is best for their jurisdictions,” Lakey told the Senate. “We need to get the folks around the table to talk about this. Currently there’s tension, there’s a little bit of doubt, and that’s the best time to bring people together around the table.”
“I always fight for the property rights of my clients I’m representing,” Lakey said. “And senators, what we need to do here is get both sides to sit down and work together …. before we pass legislation.”
The bill, which was sponsored in the Senate by Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, died on a 12-19 vote.