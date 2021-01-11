Oddly, both the House and Senate have now adjourned until tomorrow. Speaker Scott Bedke explained that the technology of doing a simultaneous remote joint session from three locations was just too much; instead, the House and Senate will watch the governor’s speech from their respective chambers, but won’t formally be in session. “We’ll enter it into the journal tomorrow,” Bedke said. “It was thought that we would not detract from the speech.”
Only about a dozen people were scattered in the House’s 4th-floor public gallery; a table out front on the Capitol steps from Ammon Bundy’s “People’s Rights” group has been taken down.
Over in the Senate, there’s a larger crowd in the gallery of about 45 people or so; like the senators, they all stood to hear a musical performance that was streamed remotely into the chamber. Then the Senate, too, adjourned for the day. “As you’re aware, this is an unusual year,” Senate Majority Caucus Chair Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, told the Senate. Sound has been very garbled periodically in the Senate today, including when both Senate President Pro-Tem Chuck Winder was speaking and when Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin was speaking. Members of the public were invited to view the governor’s address from meeting rooms EW 42 or WW 55, or from the gallery.
In the House, nearly all members were present this morning; just one substitute lawmaker was appointed, Sally Toevs, filling in for Rep. Sue Chew, R-Boise. There were no subs in the Senate; Sen. C. Scott Grow had an excused absence.