HB 616, which moves Idaho’s Health Care Directive Registry from the Idaho Secretary of State’s office to the state Department of Health & Welfare, has passed the Senate on a unanimous vote. Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, said he’d waited a long time to see the bill come up in the Senate; he’s worked with the Idaho Hospital Association and others on the proposal for years, after having a disconcerting experience with his father at the end of the elderly father’s life. Bair discovered that the registry in the Secretary of State’s office wasn’t available online; no one could access it. So his father, though he’d filed his directive there, received livesaving efforts as he was dying that he’d already said he didn’t want, including intubation. Health & Welfare has the capability to operate an online, confidential registry that health care directive registry, Bair said, that complies with federal medical privacy laws; the Secretary of State’s office doesn’t, and didn’t want to keep running the registry. The bill earlier passed the House, and now heads to the governor’s desk.
Meanwhile, the House is back in session as well, and has taken up and passed newly-written HB 651, the new, lower budget bill for the state Tax Commission. It passed, 58-8, and now heads to the Senate.