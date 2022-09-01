winder gaverl

Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, gavels the adjournment sine die of the Senate on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Both the House and Senate have adjourned sine die, Latin for "without a day," meaning the special session is over, and Gov. Brad Little unexpectedly signed the bill into law on the spot, without waiting for a signing ceremony or anything else. The Senate adjourned at 6:21 p.m., and the House at 6:29 p.m.

Little announced that he signed the bill at 6:27 p.m., and issued this statement:

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

