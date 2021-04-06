Both the House and Senate, after just a few orders of business, have now recessed for a lunch break; the House will have a House Ways & Means Committee meeting at 1:30 in room EW05, and then reconvene at 2; while the Senate has recessed until 1:35 p.m.
Prior to the recess, freshman Rep. Ben Adams, R-Nampa, asked for three and a half minutes to address the House. “If you’re not all ready, wake up!” he declared forcefully. “Do we need to be reminded the words of Patrick Henry that liberty ought to be the direct end of our government?”
Adams, his voice rising to a shout as he continued speaking, said, “Now is the time to lay claim to the sovereignty of our state and to the sovereignty of every single citizen. … Hear me now! Either lead, follow or get the hell out of the way, because you cannot spend the people’s money and buy them with their own money forever.”
The House then moved on to its next order of business, and shortly after, recessed.
In the Senate, Majority Leader Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, announced to the Senate that they “plan to work as late as humanly possible this evening, and maybe in the evenings to come.”