Both complaints against Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, were formally presented to the Ethics Committee this morning. Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, who filed one of the two complaints, detailed legal issues concerning Giddings’ actions in posting the information and her publicizing her contentions that the House was holding an unfair, politically motivated ethics hearing about former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who was accused of the rape of a young House staffer. “Victims of sexual assault are very unlikely to come forward in the first place,” Chaney said. “This sort of behavior makes it … unlikely ... that they will say anything to anybody about it, out of fear of this sort of retaliation.”
Attorney Jeff Hepworth then presented the second complaint against Giddings, which was filed by a bipartisan group of 24 House members, including eight Democrats and 16 Republicans. In her opening statement, Giddings claimed the complaint came from House Speaker Scott Bedke, who was one of the 16 Republicans signing it, and the entire Democratic caucus, which was incorrect; there are 12 Democrats in the House.
Hepworth told the committee, “I currently primarily focus on employment law, protecting the rights of employees.” He said the 24 House members asked him to simply read their complaint in full, which he did. “It is inappropriate to share the identity of a person who has reported sexual assault,” he read, “because it endangers the person and prevents other survivors from coming forward.”
That complaint focused on two actions: The publicizing of the young intern’s identity along with “defamatory statements;” and Giddings’ testimony to the Ethics Committee in the von Ehlinger case, in which she “appeared to misrepresent her actions.” In that testimony, Giddings denied that she posted the young woman’s photo. However, that photo was displayed on Giddings’ Facebook page. In her written response, Giddings said she posted a URL and Facebook replaced that with a “thumbnail” that included the photo, but that it wasn’t directly her doing.
“To maintain a safe workplace at the Idaho House of Representatives, we must be able to receive and respond to reports without interference,” the complaint stated. “Additionally, people working at the Statehouse must be able to report abuse without the threat of bullying, threats, or invasion of privacy. Representative Giddings’ behavior invaded Jane Doe’s privacy and threatened her safety. It also threatened the integrity of the investigation. Further, the appearance of dishonesty while under oath was an affront to the House.”