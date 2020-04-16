Canyon County commissioners voted unanimously today to extend their local emergency declaration due to COVID-19 for 30 more days, through May 16. In their declaration, the commissioners cited the governor’s continued stay-home order, and said, “The Board of Canyon County Commissioners does hereby declare that the local disaster emergency declared on March 19, 2020 has not abated and the community spread of COVID-19 in Canyon County has led to loss of life; that there is ongoing risk to life and operation of local public infrastructure as a result of the established community spread of COVID-19 in Canyon County; and that a local disaster emergency therefore continues to exist.”
Meanwhile, the Nampa City Council voted unanimously during a special city council meeting on Wednesday to extend the city's state of emergency until May 4; Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer has a full report here. As of today, Canyon County is reporting 179 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 plus two more probable cases, and five deaths.