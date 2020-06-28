Concordia University School of Law in Boise made the surprising announcement Thursday that it will close permanently at the end of the summer term as part of the closure of Concordia University-Portland, writes Idaho Press reporter Erin Bamer. The eight-year-old Boise law school had hoped to stay open through a transfer the School of Law to Concordia St. Paul. The universities in February signed a letter of intent to transfer but were “unable to consummate the transaction,” according to a press release issued Thursday on behalf of the Boise law school.
Latonia Haney Keith, the Boise school’s interim dean, told the Idaho Press that due to pending litigation, she could not disclose many additional details about the reason for the closure. She said the process to transition to Concordia St. Paul was supposed to be complete by the end of the month, but due to “financial distress” at Concordia University-Portland, the process couldn’t continue. She said the closure was out of school officials’ control.
"This is incredibly disheartening," she said. Concordia Law officials are working with officials from the University of Idaho to provide a plan to transfer students to UI’s law program, she said. Officials are also looking for other schools to offer students multiple options for continuing their education.
