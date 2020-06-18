Two of the organizers of Boise's candlelight vigil for George Floyd are bringing the Black community together Saturday for a Juneteenth celebration, writes Boise Weekly reporter Tracy Bringhurst. Juneteenth is a national celebration of the ending of slavery in America. Locally, Tanisha Jae Newton and Bukky Ogunrinola are organizing an event only for people who identify as Black and African American.
“A few weeks ago as there was more discussions happening about police brutality and events surrounding George Floyd. It was hard because locally it seemed like there was a lot of miscommunication going around, and I felt there were not spaces for us,” Newton said.
People who wish to attend should follow the organizer’s Instagram page @boise.juneteenth. The event’s location will be announced by direct message the day of the celebration, Saturday, June 19, from 5-9 p.m.
This year marks the 155th celebration of Juneteenth, also called Freedom Day and Jubilee Day. The commemoration began because although President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in January of 1863, there were over 250,000 slaves in Texas who were not made aware of their freedom by Texan slave owners and government officials. On June 19, 1865, orders finally arrived to free the remaining slaves in Texas.
Texas also became the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a holiday in 1979. In Idaho, the first recognized Juneteenth celebration was in 2001, Bringhurst writes. You can read her full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's print edition of the Idaho Press.