If you're wondering about Boise's air quality today amid all the wildfire smoke, the answer, unfortunately, is it's as bad as it looks. At 9 a.m., Boise's air quality registered as "unhealthy" or in the red zone, with an AQI, or air quality index, reading of 161. The forecast for today calls for unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality; for tomorrow, it's very slightly better, calling for orange, or air that's unhealthy for sensitive groups.
Boise's air quality this morning: Unhealthy
