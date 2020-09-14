Smoke Boise skyline

Smoke shrouds the Boise skyline on the morning of Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, as wildfires continue to burn throughout the West.

 BETSY Z. RUSSELL/Idaho Press

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


If you're wondering about Boise's air quality today amid all the wildfire smoke, the answer, unfortunately, is it's as bad as it looks. At 9 a.m., Boise's air quality registered as "unhealthy" or in the red zone, with an AQI, or air quality index, reading of 161. The forecast for today calls for unhealthy air, according to the state Department of Environmental Quality; for tomorrow, it's very slightly better, calling for orange, or air that's unhealthy for sensitive groups.

Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.

Tags

Load comments