Jackie Roe and her husband have lived on the Boise Bench for 53 years and paid off their house long ago, but that doesn’t mean it’s always affordable to live there, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. As the Treasure Valley’s population has boomed and housing inside Boise city limits has become increasingly in demand, home values have shot through the roof, and property tax bills have climbed along with them.
The retired couple doesn’t have to worry about monthly house payments, but her property tax bill in the past three years has become a worrisome expense.
When she and her husband purchased their 800-square-foot home on Latah Street, it was $6,500 and the property taxes were a bit less than $100 per year. Now, the same house on a quarter acre has climbed to a value of $223,000, and the couple paid $1,486 in property taxes in 2019.
As Idaho's home values lead the nation in growth, local leaders and state legislators are discussing ways to ease the tax burden on residents, especially long-term residents like Roe who were not anticipating the steep tax hike. Republicans statewide are pushing for reductions in spending from local governments, while Democrats are hoping for more assistance from the state to help relieve the tax burden on those at the bottom of the income bracket.
