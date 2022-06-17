Yvonne St Cyr, 53, pleaded not guilty on Thursday afternoon in U.S District Court for her alleged crimes during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C., writes reporter Alexandra Duggan of Idaho Press news partner KTVB.
St Cyr is charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. She appeared in court by video.
In a criminal complaint, FBI Special Agent Matthew Gano wrote that St Cyr went into the Capitol during the riot sometime between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Jan. 6.
Gano wrote that St Cyr live-streamed video from inside the Capitol and was photographed inside the Senators Hideaway Office, as previously reported by KTVB.
In a previous interview with KTVB, St Cyr said that she was at the Capitol for a reason.
“I still feel like I did the right thing, and I still feel like God is in control, and he's got a plan. I don't know what it is and I'm a part of it," she said.
