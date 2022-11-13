Affordable housing is one of the biggest issues facing Idaho, and different Treasure Valley cities are taking different approaches to solving the problem, writes Idaho Press reporter Carolyn Komatsoulis.
The starkest contrast between policies and approaches can be found between Boise and Meridian, two cities that have sprawled toward each other as the area has grown.
“Our initiative is built on the commitment that everyone in Boise deserves a home,” one Boise city staffer named Ari wrote to a citizen in September. “We’re going to do everything we can to get them one.”
But less than 15 miles away, But Meridian’s city council was largely noncommittal during a September discussion about whether the city should play a role in affordable housing. Multiple city councilmembers said there’s a limit to what Meridian’s government could do, despite acknowledging an “ocean of need.”
And in Nampa, emails to and from Mayor Debbie Kling appeared to show an approach somewhere between Meridian and Boise. You can read Komatsoulis' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Sunday/Monday edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.
Betsy Z. Russell is the Boise bureau chief and state capitol reporter for the Idaho Press and Adams Publishing Group. Follow her on Twitter at @BetsyZRussell.