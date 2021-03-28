Vicki Carley began to see a shift. Instead of busy weekdays and full conference rooms, the hotels she works with began accommodating different types of visitors, writes Idaho Press reporter Paul Schwedelson. Gone were the business travelers staying in Boise during the week. In came the leisure seekers looking for a getaway. “The whole market flipped,” said Carley, regional director of sales and marketing for The Grove Hotel, Courtyard by Marriot Boise Downtown and Hotel 43.
After enduring a year of fewer hotel guests and events, Carley is optimistic about what’s to come. As COVID-19 vaccinations increase and case numbers decline, those in the industry believe tourism is likely to be part of the recovery from the pandemic.
When and how is to be determined.
“It’s kind of a wait and see where we’re at,” Carley said of business conventions returning.
The combination of positivity and uncertainty is shared widely in tourism circles. Idaho’s economic recovery has been among the best in the nation. Tourism, though, is inextricably tied to other places where restrictions may be tighter and people may not be as comfortable traveling. You can read Schwedelson's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Saturday's print edition of the Idaho Press; it's on the front page.