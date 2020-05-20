A popular downtown Boise street will soon be closed to most vehicle traffic to allow for more socially distanced restaurant seating, writes Idaho Press reporter Margaret Carmel. The Boise City Council on Tuesday approved a resolution to close a section of Eighth Street most of the day to allow restaurants to expand patio seating to the curb. Pedestrians and cyclists will use the street to move around, instead of the sidewalk.
Mayor Lauren McLean and city council members were highly supportive of the move; the vote was unanimous.
“This is one step we can take by allowing more room by utilizing some of the public right away in some of these places to allow businesses to have more customers and still follow the guidance on social distancing,” City Council President Elaine Clegg said. “It’s really hard to reopen when you can only serve half or a third of the customers you normally do.”
