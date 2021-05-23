Only Boise will hold by-district elections this year while the cities of Meridian and Nampa await U.S. Census results to confirm they’ve grown to more than 100,000 residents. SB 1111, a bill meant to clean up a 2020 law compelling Idaho’s largest cities to elect city council members by geographic district, rather than citywide, was shelved this month by the Idaho Legislature, writes Idaho Press reporter Ryan Suppe, when the Senate adjourned and House recessed.
Spurred by a delay in 2020 Census data — which is necessary to draw accurate districts — SB 1111 would have allowed cities with populations over 100,000 to wait until 2023 to alter their elections. Last year’s HB 413, which became law, requires those cities to create districts ahead of this year’s election.
The bill’s failure to pass raised questions among city officials about how to handle November’s elections. Boise, Meridian and Nampa are the only three Idaho cities with more than 100,000 residents, but that population benchmark for Meridian and Nampa remains unofficial until 2020 Census results are released. Results aren’t anticipated until September, said Rick Hogaboam, chief of staff in the Nampa Mayor’s Office.
As a result, Meridian and Nampa won’t shift to by-district elections this year.
Meanwhile, Boise is moving ahead with creating the districts, said Kathy Griesmyer, director of government affairs for the city of Boise. Last year’s HB 413 requires the district be established about four months ahead of the 2021 election. Griesmyer said city staff is “working very quickly” to meet that deadline, and Boise officials likely will make an announcement regarding districts this summer.
Boise City Council members with terms expiring this November are Lisa Sánchez, TJ Thomson and Holli Woodings. Thomson said he doesn’t intend to run for reelection. You can read Suppe's full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up today's Idaho Press; it's on the front page.