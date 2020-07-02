Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is signing an emergency health order today mandating masks be worn in all indoor and outdoor public places in the city, with some exceptions, my Idaho Press colleagues report. The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Saturday. "Coverings that completely cover the nose and mouth are now required in all indoor and outdoor public places," McLean said in a press release Thursday.
"Public place" is defined in the order as "any place open to all members of public without specific invitation, including but not necessarily limited to, retail business establishments, government offices, medical, educational, arts and recreational institutions, public transportation, including taxi cabs and ridesharing."
