Lead operator Jason Chou collects a water sample at the West Boise Water Renewal Facility in this 2020 file photo. Samples are taken at various stages in the wastewater renewal process and tested for COVID-19. The city will soon also test for influenza and RSV, among other viruses.
After successfully testing wastewater to track trends on COVID-19 infection among city residents since the spring of 2020, the city of Boise will soon begin testing wastewater samples for RSV, influenza and monkeypox, writes reporter Jude Binkley of our news partner KTVB.
"It was one of the many tools that we were able to share with the hospitals in the health systems to be able to understand what was spreading and how quickly through the community," Natalie Monro, communications manager for Boise Public Works said.
Boise will start a program in January that testing wastewater for other viruses in addition to COVID and its variants. "And then we're able to add in other parameters as the need comes up," Monro said. "So if there's some new virus that's coming through, we're able to add that into the testing as well."
