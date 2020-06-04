Two Boise teens were arrested Wednesday night during another protest at the Idaho Capitol — and one of them is accused of spray-painting anti-police statements on the building’s facade, writes Idaho Press reporter Tommy Simmons. The protest, which lasted until the early hours of Thursday morning, comes in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man who died last week after a Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. Floyd’s death, caught on video, has ignited protests in cities across the country, some of which have become violent riots.
Boise’s protests have not been violent, but they have been nightly. Just as protesters began to arrive for Wednesday night’s demonstration at about 7 p.m., the Idaho State Police, which polices the Statehouse, received a report of graffiti on the building’s pillars and front facade.
The Idaho State Department of Administration is still considering how best to remove the graffiti from the historic building’s sandstone facade, said Diane Blume, a program specialist for the department. She said the department has asked for help from consultants on how best to remove the paint, and said department officials want to be cautious and do the job correctly.
“We’re just sick about it,” she told the Idaho Press. You can read Simmons' full story here at idahopress.com (subscription required), or pick up Friday's edition of the Idaho Press.