Students in the Boise School District will start the year virtually, trustees voted unanimously on Tuesday night, locking down a back-to-school plan after a tumultuous summer, writes Idaho Education News reporter Sami Edge. The decision comes one day after the local district health authority put West Ada, Boise and Kuna school districts in the highest category of coronavirus risk and transmission, a designation that suggests school buildings close and districts adopt full-time distance learning.
Board chair Nancy Gregory called the decision a choice “that has split our community.”
“Pleasing everybody is going to be impossible,” Gregory said. “But finding a path forward is possible, and if we move forward positively, virtual and online can work.”
The vote means students will learn from home from Aug. 17 through at least Sept. 8. Each student will have access to a device for online learning and families should expect more instructions from the school district in coming days.
You can read Edge's full story here at idahoednews.org