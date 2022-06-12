Timberline High School student Annie Birch Wright felt a connection to her school’s mascot because it wasn’t just another generic animal, writes Idaho Capital Sun reporter Clark Corbin. The mascot is the wolf, which led to a real pack of wolves living in the nearby Boise National Forest being named for, symbolically adopted by and studied at the high school.
“It is just a really cool thing to have,” said Birch Wright, who is a member of the school’s TREE Club, which stands for Teens Restoring Earth’s Environment. “It was a way for students to connect with the environment and wild species, especially because it is a wolf, which is our mascot, and because of how big of a role wolves play in our ecosystem.”
But a wolf tracker reported that pups from the Timberline pack were killed in 2021, in the wake of the Idaho Legislature’s passage of SB 1211.
The 2021 law allows Idaho hunters to obtain an unlimited number of wolf tags, and it also allows the Idaho Department of Fish and Game to use taxpayer dollars to pay private contractors to kill wolves, including on public lands. Also in 2021, the Idaho Fish and Game Commission expanded the wolf hunting season and hunting and trapping methods.
Carter Niemeyer, an expert trapper, former wildlife official and author who studied the pack, told the Capital Sun, “I don’t know how many (members of the Timberline pack) are left, or if there are any left with the hunting and trapping season and the liberal take of wolves there.”