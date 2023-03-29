A lone student walks down a corridor at Treasure Valley high school on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. A November 2022 survey in the Boise School District found that a significant percentage of junior high and high school students suffer from depression and suicidal ideation.
It’s no secret that young people in the United States are struggling with feelings of hopelessness, but out of the entire country, Idaho youth are topping the charts, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.
A survey conducted in November 2022 in the Boise School District found that 30% of junior high students and 44% of high schoolers are depressed at a moderate to severe level — people are generally referred to treatment at the moderate level.
The same survey found that about 29% of junior high students and 34% of high schoolers have struggled with suicide ideation at least once in the last six months and 22% of junior high students and 29% of high schoolers said they would not ask for help from anyone.
These numbers line up with the findings in the 2021 national Youth Behavior Risk Surveillance Survey done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which showed the worst ratings for hopelessness, sadness, experiences of violence and experiences of suicidal ideation in young women since the history of monitoring it in the US.
If someone you know is suicidal:
Call the Regional Behavioral Health Crisis Line at 208-334-0808
Call 988
Make sure that pills, guns, knives, ropes or anything else that could be used to do harm is removed or restricted from the individual.