Student mental health

A lone student walks down a corridor at Treasure Valley high school on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. A November 2022 survey in the Boise School District found that a significant percentage of junior high and high school students suffer from depression and suicidal ideation.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

It’s no secret that young people in the United States are struggling with feelings of hopelessness, but out of the entire country, Idaho youth are topping the charts, Idaho Press reporter Emily White writes.

A survey conducted in November 2022 in the Boise School District found that 30% of junior high students and 44% of high schoolers are depressed at a moderate to severe level — people are generally referred to treatment at the moderate level.


